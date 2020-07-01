Casino Miami guest takes home grand prize in SCA Gaming’s “Press for Cash” promotion

Casino Miami awarded a grand prize of $50,000 to Miami resident Marcelo F. on Saturday, June 20. The player was participating in the casino’s “Press for Cash” promotion, which gives patrons the opportunity to participate each Friday and Saturday throughout the month of June.

The "Press for Cash” promotion by SCA Gaming is a game of chance that features various prizes displayed in squares around a large-format digital game screen. Once the game is launched, the squares are randomly highlighted, and the contestant presses the stop button to land on a prize square. Every participant in the Casino Miami promotion was a winner with a wide variety of cash prizes leading up to the grand prize of $50,000.

Each night of the contest, 22 guests were randomly drawn from the tickets they entered into the drawing drum earlier in the day.

“During the afternoons on every promotional day you could see guests lined up at the players club to claim the bonus entries they earned for that night’s drawing,” said Casino Miami Marketing Director, Steve Rinaldi. “Each guest had their own superstition, two knocks on the top of the drawing drum or spin the drum a few times as they deposited their tickets in anticipation for the 22 guest’s whose names would be drawn that evening to play ‘Press for Cash’.”