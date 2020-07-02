Focused Multivector Ultraviolet light technology -- PURPLESUN

Resorts Casino Hotel announced that it will be installing Focused Multivector Ultraviolet (FMUV) light technology from PURPLESUN to provide the safest gaming and entertainment environment for its guests and the true home away from home experience.

The installation is part of Resorts’ Play Safe, Work Safe plan to responsibly welcome back guests and team members after its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Resorts Casino Hotel has taken extensive measures to ensure that team members and guests are safe when either coming to work or visiting the property.

“PurpleSun’s mobile FMUV light technology will ensure our sanitization process is by far one of the best in the gaming industry” said Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts Casino and Hotel.

PurpleSun’s novel light-based technology platform, FMUV Shadowless Deliveryä, is unlike any other ultraviolet solution and was a primary line of defense for some of the country’s top healthcare institutions such as Hackensack Meridian Health and Northwell Health during the COVID-19 crisis and in the re-opening. PurpleSun provides smart, data-driven and sustainable solutions to automate the process for disinfection of rooms and equipment. The PurpleSun products offer best-in-class efficacy, speed and workflow, treating contaminated areas and equipment for the purposes of disinfection in just 100 seconds with 99.9 percent efficacy.

“With a combination of our deep industry knowledge and being on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, PurpleSun is equipped to offer greater insight for sustainable environmental health and safety strategies that will benefit our customers in the long term,” said Luis F. Romo, chief executive officer and founder, PurpleSun. “Partnering with RESORTS will demonstrate our ability to serve the gaming and hospitality industry to support the health and safety of its guests unlike any resort has seen before. We look forward to empowering Mark and his team”