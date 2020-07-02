Table game protection shields -- KGM

KGM released a Social Protection product line in April to help the casino and gaming industry work towards a safe reopening. This line included products such as social protection panels for game bases and cashiers kiosks, as well as sanitizing station endcaps. KGM has introduced a new product to the line, table game protection shields. This line of products has been designed to provide physical barriers between players that are using machines and sitting at tables, between players and cashiers or dealers, as well as, provide additional space for sanitizing products that can be used by employees and guests.

With the demand for products such as custom seating, gaming devices and signage at an all time low, KGM has turned their focus to creating a product line that will meet the needs of casinos that are looking to reopen as soon as possible. Casinos are in need of products that will provide additional levels of protection for customers and employees and being a USA based manufacturing company, KGM has been able to work quickly to fulfill this need and adapt to create products that adhere to changes in safety regulations. Products from the Social Protection Product Line have already been installed in properties across North America as casinos prepare for the future and take precautions for reopening.

The newest additions to the product line, table game protection shields, are installed on table games to separate players sitting next to each other and separate the dealer from the players. These shields can be produced in custom sizes and are available for multiple player configurations. The table game protection shields can be adapted to fit a variety of table and game layouts. Once the shields are on the casino floor, they can be easily adjusted to increase or decrease the number of players that can be seated at a table. The upright posts and brackets are made from strong, powder coated steel and the shields are made from plexiglas. All of the edges are smooth and radiused for safety. Players are still able to see each other and the dealer through the plexiglass. This provides a safe barrier while keeping the community aspect of these table games alive.