$1.5 Million in gambling harm prevention grants awarded

Community organisations across NSW have been awarded more than $1.5 million for local gambling prevention and harm minimisation projects under the NSW Office of Responsible Gambling’s Local Prevention Grants Program. These projects will support the community to make informed decisions about gambling, break down stigma and encourage people to seek advice and support.

Director of the Office of Responsible Gambling, Natalie Wright, said the projects being funded are instrumental in the work of the Office to prevent gambling harm.

“By funding local responses, we are enabling community organisations to meet the unique needs of their communities and of priority populations,” Wright said. “We know each community has unique challenges, which is why it was encouraging to see the diverse nature of these projects that address the different issues faced in at-risk communities.

“Through the grants, we aim to raise awareness about gambling harm by encouraging people to get involved, understand the risks and make informed decisions about gambling – something that is paramount in communities most vulnerable to gambling harm.”

A total of 14 projects have been funded, targeting a diverse population including projects with a focus on Aboriginal communities, culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) communities, youth, and regional NSW.

Projects include a mix of educational programs for parents and teens, gambling and financial literacy workshops, advertising campaigns aimed at breaking down the stigma of gambling and barriers to help-seeking, and CALD-specific responsible gambling programs.

The grant recipients include:

CatholicCare Social Services for the Blue Mountains

Fairfield City Council

Granville Multicultural Community Centre

Lifeline Broken Hill Country to Coast

Lifeline Harbour to Hawkesbury

Lifeline North Coast (NSW)

Macedonian Australian Welfare Association NSW

Mudyala Aboriginal Corporation

Northern United Rugby League Club

Uniting (Victoria and Tasmania)

University of Sydney

University of Technology Sydney

Walgett Aboriginal Medical Service

Wesley Community Services

For more information about the projects, visit the NSW Office of Responsible Gambling website.