Lauren Bradley joins Blueprint Gaming as head of commercial

Blueprint Gaming announced it has strengthened its team with the appointment of Lauren Bradley into the newly created role of head of commercial. Bradley’s arrival reportedly comes at a pivotal period for the company and during a watchful time throughout the industry following a flurry of M&A activity which is changing the online gaming landscape.

Bringing a wealth of experience and industry knowledge from previous high-level commercial and account management roles at tier one suppliers and operators, most notably Bede Gaming, iSoftBet and more recently Realistic Games, Bradley will aid the long-term development of the business and success of Blueprint.

“I’m incredibly honored to be joining one of the most innovative companies in the casino sector and working alongside such a talented team, many of whom I've had the pleasure of working closely with throughout my time in the industry," said Bradley. "It’s an exciting time for the company and I’m relishing the challenge of working to sustain and grow Blueprint's already thriving business.”