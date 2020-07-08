Global Gaming Expo announces Las Vegas event cancellation

The American Gaming Association (AGA), with partner Reed Exhibitions, formally announced the cancellation of the Global Gaming Expo (G2E), the gaming industry’s top global event. The show’s organizers are committed to facilitating economic, education, and networking opportunities for the global gaming industry through a series of virtual G2E events throughout the rest of the year to better reflect the current environment. G2E was scheduled to take place October 5-8; the next in-person edition of the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) will take place October 4-7, 2021 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

“In light of continued uncertainty around a viable marketplace at a physical G2E show, global travel restrictions, and currently unknown guidance on large public gatherings this fall, we have come to the unfortunate conclusion that we simply cannot hold an in-person G2E this year,” said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller. “Health and safety have always been our top priority and the uncertainty created by the ongoing pandemic makes this the prudent decision ahead of critical deadlines for exhibitors planning to participate.”

For 20 years, G2E has welcomed nearly 30,000 attendees annually from across the globe, including executives representing key industry partners such as the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers, as well as the world’s top casino operators, sports betting companies, and FinTech and digital payments facilitators, among others.

“We arrived at this decision after thoughtfully engaging with national, state, and local public health authorities, as well as exhibitors and buyers who have shared industry observations and priorities. Ultimately, it became clear that proceeding with an in-person gathering simply was not feasible,” said Hervé Sedky, Reed Exhibitions Americas president. “It is our commitment to use G2E’s platform, as the leading convener of the global gaming community, to continue to deliver unparalleled education content, inspiring collaboration, and innovative ideas as the industry readies for continued growth.”

“As the country works to reopen, the American gaming industry continues to adapt and provide the safest possible experience for our employees and customers while continuing to support the communities in which we operate. We look forward to the moment when we can convene together again with our colleagues from across the world and celebrate the resilience that our industry is known for,” concluded Miller.

The event organizers will announce plans for virtual events and education in the near future.