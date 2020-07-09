Keith Sheldon announced as president of entertainment for Hard Rock International, Seminole Gaming

Seminole Hard Rock Support Services announced the appointment of Keith Sheldon as the new president of entertainment. In this role, Sheldon will oversee and direct the entertainment function for Seminole Gaming, an innovative gaming industry leader, and Hard Rock International, a globally recognized music, entertainment, leisure and dining brand.

Sheldon most recently held the position of executive vice president of programming and development at BSE Global, where he led the development of content opportunities and special events at Barclays Center. He also played an integral role in the planning, development and programming of both Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum and Webster Hall.

“Keith Sheldon has a proven track record of success and an impressive list of accomplishments from his previous endeavors that will set him apart in this role at Seminole Hard Rock Support Services,” said Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. “We are excited to welcome him to our team and are certain he will continue to leverage his expertise in the entertainment industry to provide unbeatable experiences that our fans will enjoy for years to come.”

At the young age of 13, Sheldon secured his first job booking events and parties at a children’s museum, which sparked his excitement for the industry. After booking club venues following law school, he found continued success in leadership roles at AEG Facilities and BSE Global. With BSE Global, he repeatedly amplified Barclays Center’s booking volume each year by securing iconic stars such as Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, JAY-Z, Ed Sheeran, Madonna and Justin Bieber. Sheldon was also named to Billboard Magazine’s 40 Under 40 in 2016 and was a finalist for Pollstar’s Venue Executive of the Year in 2017, 2018 and 2019.