Push Gaming appoints Nicola Longmuir as chief commercial officer

Push Gaming has named Nicola Longmuir as its new chief commercial officer in a move that could further boost the tier one supplier’s increasing global footprint. Set to form a key center piece in Push Gaming’s business development plans, Longmuir will be spearheading the company’s strategic goals for marketing, product and sales, as well as cultivating existing relationships with its growing global operator portfolio.

Push Gaming’s new CCO brings almost 15 years of industry experience to the role, spanning senior positions as Head of Sky Vegas at Sky Betting and Gaming, alongside GVC Group, Paddy Power Betfair and most recently, commercial director at Gaming Realms.

Longmuir’s appointment marks a succession of key milestones for the supplier, including its acquisition of Game Server Integrations (GSI) at the beginning of the year, as well as signing a wealth of partnerships with leading operator groups in recent months.