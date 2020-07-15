Jamul Casino promotes Benjamin Petell to vice president of non-gaming operations

Jamul Casino announced that Benjamin Petell has been promoted to vice president of non-gaming operations. Petell joined Jamul Casino approximately a year ago as its director of food and beverage/retail, overseeing retail and the casino’s seven distinct and award-winning restaurants. In his short tenure with Jamul Casino, his creativity has made an indelible mark on the organization as he has worked with the culinary team to reinvent the Jamul Casino restaurant concepts, menus, and operations. Petell’s promotion comes as Jamul Casino recruits to continue its growth momentum and its excellent reputation for customer satisfaction.

“We are extremely customer-focused at Jamul Casino, where team members are trained to understand the guest journey,” says Petell. “We try to be a couple of moves ahead so we can better serve all who visit and enjoy the casino.”

In his new role at Jamul Casino, Petell will oversee retail, food & beverage, facilities, security, and environmental services. His focus will be on creating alignment across all departments by emphasizing teamwork, communication, and consistency.

Petell has more than fifteen years of experience managing large-scale resort amenities and food & beverage operations. Prior to joining Jamul Casino, he served as the director of beverage at Pechanga Resort Casino. He oversaw a fourteen-person leadership team and three hundred team members for fifteen bars, including several nightlife venues, and a theater. He has also managed operations for a 1,087-room hotel, including beverage, valet, bell desk, concierge, restaurants, bars, and a pool. In this position, his efforts resulted in a six-figure increase in operating income. Petell earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in business from the University of Rhode Island.