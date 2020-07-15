Jeopardy! Slots -- IGT

This…is…Jeopardy! IGT announced players can take the excitement of playing along with the popular trivia game show from their living room to the casino floor with Jeopardy! slots.

This nine-payline game is built on a proven, player-favorite math model and highlights the game show’s iconic blue answer board and fan-favorite features such as Double Jeopardy!, Final Jeopardy!, and Daily Double rewards. The Jeopardy! Bonus round is triggered when three bonus symbols appear on a payline and offers five free spins, and then the player advances to Double Jeopardy! if three bonus symbols appear on the paylines in the free spins. Once the player runs out of free spins in either Jeopardy! or Double Jeopardy!, they advance to Final Jeopardy! where they can keep what they’ve won or risk it all with one wager.

This 10-credit cost to cover game is available on IGT’s CrystalDual+ Stepper and massive Megatower™ Universal cabinets.