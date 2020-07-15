Mobile Bar Stations and Display Towers -- SICO

Responding to the increasing needs of hotels, event centers and other hospitality venues for more flexible serving configurations and convenient set-up, SICO has unveiled its new Mobile Bar Stations and Mobile Display Towers.

Stylish yet durable enough to withstand everyday use indoors or out, the Vista and Captiva Mobile Bar Stations feature a rugged steel frame with locking casters so one staff member can roll the units with ease. With a variety of fascia panel and service counter finish options, it's simple for operators to match their brand's existing décor. All finishes are manufactured for commercial applications and designed to stay sanitary with easy cleaning. The back of each bar station includes a full-service counter with ample room underneath for storage as well as optional add-ons such as an ice bin, trash chute, speed rails and glassware rack.

SICO's Mobile Display Towers are multi-functional, and versatile enough for daily tasks ranging from impressive food or information displays to practical bar backs and even food carts for table-side service. Available with laminate or wood veneer shelves and with brushed stainless steel or powder coated frame options, these portable units also feature customizable finishes so operators can create a design that integrates flawlessly with their brand. Rugged and stable yet smooth-rolling on 4 in. (10cm) casters, the towers make more prep options possible – including setting up foods in the back-of-house and rolling into place fully stocked, for added time and labor savings. Operators can choose from two distinctive design styles – the more traditional Avalon or the free-flowing Riviera.

"Now more than ever, our hospitality customers are looking to us to provide the versatile display and presentation solutions that allow them to deliver great experiences, while also addressing cost and labor challenges," said Adam McMahon, national hospitality sales. "They can't afford to pay a premium price for custom-built products with limited design options. These SICO solutions are both affordable and flexible, so operators can get that exact look their brand demands with premium quality and durability but without a premium price. And they perfectly complement hospitality staffs of all sizes and skill levels," he added. "They're easy to set up and almost effortless to move and manage, in and out of storage. We're proud to add these offerings to our trusted lineup of space-saving event product solutions."