Mobile-first games developer OneTouch has appointed Petra Maria Poola as its head of business development and operations in Malta. Poola brings industry experience to her new position, including successful spells at Cash Game Festival and as a senior account manager for SiGMA.

OneTouch’s new hire will reportedly play a key role in expanding the company’s commercial network, as it looks to build on a series of agreements with exciting brands including Revolver Gaming and partner with additional operators on the island following B2B software licence approval last year.

Based in Malta, her remit will also entail the marketing and promotion of OneTouch’s immersive gaming suite in the region and beyond, including Bubbles Bonanza, Wacky Wildlife and Steam Vault.

“OneTouch is rapidly establishing itself as one of the industry’s most innovative mobile-first table and slot games developers, so I’m thrilled to be joining," said Poola. “With the support of our fantastic and highly experienced team, I look forward to cultivating productive relationships with new and existing clients, and helping to extend our innovative portfolio’s growing European reach.”

“Petra is a gifted professional with an impressive breadth of experience, so we are delighted to welcome her into the OneTouch family," said Ollie Castleman, head of marketing at OneTouch. "With a background spanning roles in both marketing and iGaming, she is ideally placed to introduce our unique games to new audiences across Europe.”