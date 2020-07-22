Sportradar announced it has appointed former Paddy Power-Betfair CFO Alex Gersh as its new chief financial pfficer. Gersh will be based in Sportradar’s London office.

Gersh has 25 years of diversified international financial management experience and technical expertise in both public and private equity owned businesses in the UK and US and played a major role in the successful integration of Paddy Power and Betfair.

Most recently, he joins from online car purchasing startup Cazoo where he served as CFO. In addition, he has previously held senior financial positions at digital pay TV software solutions NDS Group (Nasdaq listed and private equity owned), Flag Telecom, British Telecom and Motorola.

Gersh will report directly to CEO Carsten Koerl and will be responsible for the financial management, planning and performance of the group, including reviewing major investment decisions and new business opportunities.

He reportedly joins Sportradar at a key moment in the company’s global expansion as it continues to grow its market-leading presence across numerous strategic markets and complementary verticals including betting, OTT, audiovisual, media and integrity. This includes last year’s acquisition of award-winning sports betting and gaming platform Optima which created a global ‘one-stop-shop’ technology and services business capable of offering a complete turnkey solution.

“We are delighted Alex has joined us as our new chief financial officer," said Carsten Koerl, CEO, Sportradar. 'His expertise is second-to-none with a proven track record in complex organisations. He possesses a profound understanding of the sports, betting, mobile and data sectors which will be vital as we enter the next stage of global growth for the business.”