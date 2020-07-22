PDS Gaming announced that Bob Woods has joined the firm as its new CEO. Woods has been closely involved with PDS Gaming for the past 15 years as a funding source and for the past three years as a member of the Board of Managers. Woods is reportedly committed to PDS Gaming's continuing efforts to provide quality financial products and superior customer service to the gaming sector.

Woods was previously the chief investment officer of Northlight Financial Services where he directed investments and credit decisions for each of the business units formed by the Northlight management team. Prior to forming Northlight, he was a managing director at GE Capital and executive vice president of Heller Financial and Gilman Financial Services.