Ainsworth Game Technology Limited and ROAR Digital LLC announced that twenty exclusive Ainsworth games can now be played on Party Casino in New Jersey. Party Casino players can now aim to win on Ainsworth titles like Rumble Rumble, The Enforcer, Roaring Reels, Twice the Money, Eagle Bucks and Thunder Cash. ROAR Digital has a period of exclusivity to launch Ainsworth’s titles across its network, which also includes the BetMGM and Borgata gaming brands.

Ainsworth games can now be played on a total of four unique gaming sites in New Jersey.

“We are excited to have 20 exciting games now live on Party Casino,” said Ainsworth Online General Manager Jason Lim. “Party Casino – along with Bet MGM and Borgata – demonstrates that we continue to grow in the New Jersey online market. We are very confident Ainsworth slot content will peform well for casino operators and find plenty of fans among players. ”

Matthew Sunderland, vice president gaming, ROAR Digital said “It’s great news to have Ainsworth titles live on Party Casino. It marks the latest step in the growing partnership between Ainsworth and ROAR. We’re looking forward to our players having the chance to play several games that are well regarded across the gaming space.”