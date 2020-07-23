American Gaming Association (AGA) President and CEO Bill Miller testified before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on how the legal, regulated sports betting market ensures game and wager integrity, protects collegiate and professional athletes, and helps detect suspicious wagering and unlawful activity.

“The protection of the integrity of competition is central to the interests of the entire sports betting ecosystem,” testified Miller. “The federal prohibition on sports betting was a failed endeavor that we shouldn’t replicate. Instead, we should work together to further eliminate the pervasive illegal market, and support experienced regulators whose oversight protects the interests and integrity of all involved.”

In his testimony, Miller reiterated that the only way to protect athletes and competition from corruption is through continued legalization. “Nobody has a greater vested interest in avoiding scandal than legal gaming operators. In fact, licensed sportsbooks in Nevada have historically been the first to uncover match fixing, identifying irregular betting patterns and alerting regulators,” he said.

Miller encouraged Congress to consider increasing the maximum federal penalty for match-fixing and repeal the federal excise tax on sports wagers, which puts legal sportsbooks at a competitive disadvantage.