Scientific Games Corporation is set to power Tipico’s new iGaming offering in New Jersey after securing a deal to deliver its OpenGaming product suite.

Supporting the international sportsbook operator’s entry into the U.S. market, Scientific Games will deliver its fully-licensed world-class Open Gaming System aggregation platform, as well as a comprehensive library of over 2,000 games consisting of in-house developed titles and content from a range of third-party studios. Tipico will soon be making its debut in the U.S., pending necessary regulatory licensing, starting with the state of New Jersey. The launch of SG Digital’s OpenGaming ecosystem will provide Tipico with an iGaming offering to attract new players in New Jersey.

The OpenGaming portfolio has seen great success in New Jersey already, delivering cutting edge features such as Free Rounds and Jackpots in addition to its comprehensive library of over 2,000 games consisting of in-house developed titles and content from a range of third-party providers.

Tipico’s new online casino, which is set to go live this fall, will complement the operator’s proprietary sports betting platform.

"Tipico’s decision to select OpenGaming to power its new digital casino once again demonstrates the quality of our proposition, and reaffirms our position as a leading supplier in the state of New Jersey," said Dylan Slaney, senior vice president casino for SG Digital. "We’re thrilled to be working with the team at Tipico and look forward to providing them with all the support to ensure that together we launch a successful offering.”

“We’re very excited to partner with Scientific Games to offer our U.S. sportsbook players a robust new iGaming offering,” said Adrian Vella, managing director, U.S. Business, Tipico. “With a solid history in the highly regulated U.S. market, a huge library of games and proven platform technology, Scientific Games provides us with a strong foundation to build from as we continue to expand our gaming offerings.”