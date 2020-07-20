International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has satisfied regulatory requirements to debut its Cobalt27 video lottery terminal (VLT) with exciting new IGT Reel Poker content in Louisiana. The first two IGT games to be featured as part of Reel Poker will be Siberian Storm and The Wild Life Extreme, according to press materials. The multi-game set will also feature 10 new video poker themes including, Pharaoh’s Fortune Poker and player-favorite theme, Xtreme 10-Hand Poker.

“The IGT Cobalt 27 VLT cabinet has driven great performance and player excitement since its recent launch in Montana and Georgia, and we’re excited to expand our Cobalt 27 footprint in Louisiana with the premiere of the Siberian Storm and The Wild Life Extreme Reel Poker games,” said Nick Khin, chief operating officer, gaming for IGT.

The Cobalt 27 VLT is expertly designed to fit operators’ distinct needs. It features two high-definition 27-inch screens, an optional 24-inch topper, integrated cabinet lighting and a static five-button player panel. It also has advanced ergonomics and a built-in USB charging port for ultimate comfort and convenience.

IGT’s innovative Reel Poker games offer a revolutionary way to play video poker. Entertaining VLT reel games and bonus displays are now available based upon video poker outcomes. IGT’s Reel Poker games use an auto-play strategy to select optimum poker hand outcomes based on a shuffled, virtual 52-card deck. When the game’s reels stop spinning, the corresponding poker hand outcome is simultaneously displayed on VLT screen. This patent-pending solution leverages IGT’s industry-leading library of VLT reel games delivering proven themes players recognize and enjoy playing.