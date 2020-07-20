Scientific Games and Caesars Entertainment have extended their existing digital sports betting partnership in preparation for the relaunch of the 2020-21 major league sports seasons. The move comes following recent mobile sports wagering launches in Pennsylvania and Indiana and the launch of online casino gaming in Pennsylvania, according to a press release.

In addition to extending the duration of their operating agreement, Scientific Games and Caesars Entertainment are partnering to bring digital sports betting and iGaming experiences to players in Pennsylvania. Following Caesars’ successful January 2019 launch of The Book at Harrah’s Philadelphia, the operator has now gone live with a new online offering in Pennsylvania powered by Scientific Games’ OpenSports and OpenGaming product suites. And even more recently, the companies launched the digital sports offering in Indiana, which follows on the heels of multiple Caesars retail site launches in Q3 and Q4 of 2019.