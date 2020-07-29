GameCo LLC announced approval by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement for a Casino Service Industry Enterprise License. The company is now able to bring its portfolio of esports betting, skill-based iGaming, and Video Game Gambling products to New Jersey casinos and sportsbooks.

This new licensure reportedly builds on GameCo’s focus of innovation to bring new, different products and experiences to land-based and digital casinos. In addition to land-based Video Game Gambling, GameCo plans to bring their unique, full-service esports betting solution to New Jersey casinos and sportsbooks. In April 2020, GameCo announced a partnership with Berlin-based GRID, the premiere esports data platform, to offer the leading data solution for esports betting. GameCo now provides an unrivaled turnkey esports betting solution including the frontend platform, data, odds, and trading for regulated esports betting – an industry estimated to generate about $17 billion in wagers in 2020.

GameCo will also soon be launching its first skill-based iGaming games, bringing the company’s category of games to the largest digital casino market in North America. Featuring GameCo’s patent-pending GamersEdge technology, these new online games provide a true skill-based gaming experience for the next generation of online players. With iGaming revenues growing, there is increased demand for differentiated content to appeal to new audiences and customers. GameCo will be delivering a steady rollout of skill-based iGaming games for regulated markets worldwide.

“ We are thrilled to receive approval from New Jersey ’ s Division of Gaming Enforcement, and we are looking forward to bringing our exclusive range of products and experiences to such a robust and innovating gaming market,” said Blaine Graboyes, co-founder and CEO of GameCo. “GameCo pioneered the Video Game Gambling™ category in New Jersey and we plan to do the same with esports betting and skill-based iGaming, satisfying a massive demand from Gen X and Millennial players.”