To further help the industry navigate the future of gaming, Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) has released a revised standard, “GLI-19 Standards for Interactive Gaming Systems V3.0.” The standard provides regulators, suppliers and operators with additional clarity and best practices surrounding interactive gaming systems. GLI-19 V3.0 is available for download now.

GLI-19 V3.0 accomplishes several goals, including:

Providing better clarity between technical requirements, which would be evaluated in the lab, and operational controls and procedures, which would be evaluated on-site post system install. Aligning GLI-19 requirements with overlapping requirements contained in other technical standards. For example, alignment to game requirements within GLI-11 and reporting requirements within GLI-33 where possible. Reflecting industry best practices and global standards while providing an appropriate level of prescription that is minimally disruptive to the industry. Enhancing sections pertaining to operational controls and procedures, including periodic security testing to help regulators and operators create more efficient and alternative processes to monitor interactive gaming operations.

“Over the past several months, GLI has worked closely with various industry stakeholders including suppliers, operators, and regulators to ensure GLI-19 V3.0 represents the most highly developed set of technical requirements and practices available in the gaming industry. GLI-19 is especially important at this point in time with many jurisdictions across the globe looking to roll out Internet Gaming sooner than later,” said GLI Director of Technical Compliance Peter Wolff.