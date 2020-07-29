Scientific Games Corporation has added Legends Racing Series from Quantum Leap Solutions (QLS), in partnership with Racecourse Media Group (RMG) to its OpenMarket sports content offering. OpenMarket aggregates leading sports content from multiple providers into one platform that digital sportsbook operators access through a single integration. From e-sports to virtual sports, the depth and range of content available on OpenMarket speeds up the innovation path for customers in regulated markets.

Legends Racing brings together the flat-racing stars from the last 50 years into a single database of 9,000 top-class horses, plus jockeys such as Lester Piggott, Willie Carson and Pat Eddery. Legends Racing is the first daily virtual product to use real horses, in-depth form, jockeys and silks, with commentary provided by renowned racing commentator Mike Cattermole.

“With OpenMarket, gone are the days of multiple supplier integrations that are both costly and time-consuming," said Keith O’Loughlin, senior vice president sportsbook, digital for Scientific Games. "We’re bringing the very best the sports world has to offer in to one single solution that creates real competitive advantage in terms of speed to market and player engagement. Since we launched OpenMarket in April, we’ve seen a surge in demand from forward-thinking operators looking to add next-level player experiences to their offering at speed.”

"Racing is about opinions," said Mark Fellows, business development director of Quantum Leap Solutions. "Are you with Nijinsky or Sea The Stars, Ouija Board or Snow Fairy? We’ve tried to build something that simulates what might have happened had the great horses from different generations been able to race against each other. Partnering with Scientific Games and its OpenMarket content aggregation platform will allow us to offer this exciting new product to operators and racing fans across the globe."