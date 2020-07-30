Video Gaming Technologies (VGT), Class II Innovations from Aristocrat, announced the launch of the first-ever The Hunt for Neptune’s Gold lounge at Osage Casino Hotel, Tulsa. A Class II fan-favorite, the all-new gaming destination offers a themed game experience for players all in one space. The Hunt for Neptune’s Gold lounge will officially open with an exclusive VIP event Friday, July 31 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

“We’re thrilled to unveil The Hunt for Neptune’s Gold lounge at Osage Casino Hotel Tulsa,” said James Starr, president of VGT. “Our slot fans will love this dedicated gaming experience with more ways to play their favorite game in one space on the casino floor.”

The 1,100 square foot gaming space is adjacent to the hotel lobby and offers 32 of The Hunt for Neptune’s Gold games on the Helix XT cabinet. This intimate lounge setting offers a VIP feeling for players who will be transported into an entertaining underwater adventure. The refreshed version of this underwater quest will stay true to the original game that operators and players know and love.

“To partner with VGT and launch the first ever The Hunt for Neptune’s Gold lounge is very exciting for us,” said Byron Bighorse, CEO at Osage Casino Hotel. “Our players love The Hunt for Neptune’s Gold and we look forward to bringing them a space unlike any other to play the newest iteration of the game.”