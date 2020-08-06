UVC Protected announced a new weapon in the fight against pathogenic disease spread: the patent-pending Clean Touch device. Utilizing the proven germicidal effects of UVC light sanitization, Clean Touch delivers safely targeted blasts of cleansing UVC light over specific areas of high-touch surfaces, like payment terminals. Clean Touch automatically destroys pathogens of all types on keypads, access doors, alarm systems, ATM machines, gas pumps, and other surfaces for which sterilization is recommended. And with automatic on and off features, Clean Touch is not only chemical-free and safe, it is cost effective.

"We developed the Clean Touch delivery system based around two important design concepts: simplicity and affordability," said Francisco Gomez, CEO of UVC Protected. "The unit itself is small and compact, and uses motion-sensing technology. The moment someone removes their hand from the target area, Clean Touch begins its sanitizing cycle – and if someone puts their hand back in that area during a cycle, the Clean Touch automatically shuts off. Clean Touch is also powered from both sides, so if you need to sanitize larger surfaces, you can simply connect multiple units together. This is pure convenience that businesses can count on."

Features of Clean Touch

The 3-inch device is slim and easy to mount, 100 percent fully automatic, and kills 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria.