TCSJOHNHUXLEY announced the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has recently approved Qorex Electronic Gaming Solutions in Ontario, Canada. TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s Qorex Electronic Gaming Solutions provide all the thrills of live gaming while delivering the benefits of electronic gaming such as multi-game selection and improved security, maximising performance and profitability on the gaming floor.

Featuring a widescreen 23” HD display, Qorex terminal’s modular design allows it to be networked and configured anywhere on the gaming floor, where players can simultaneously wager on live and automated games such as baccarat and roulette. These games can be linked with live camera feeds of dealer assisted games from around the gaming floor, as well as automated RNG options such as the Saturn Auto wheel. Qorex also seamlessly integrates with all existing TCSJOHNHUXLEY Saturn Roulette wheels, as well as Blaze Gaming Tables and the range of Winning Number Displays. For further flexibility, Qorex is SAS compliant for a range of player tracking and loyalty systems.

Designed to complement the attractive Qorex terminal, the Qorex HiLite System offers a range of products featuring striking LED game signage and podiums. Modular in design, the Qorex HiLite system illustrates just how flexible and eye-catching Qorex layout configurations can be achieved such as innovative carousel arrangements and large scale stadium set ups, enhancing the user experience whilst providing a stunning centrepiece and attraction on the gaming floor.

“The TCSJOHNHUXLEY team has completed several key projects in Ontario over the past few years as the region’s casinos have embarked on a modernisation process,” said Steph Nel, TCSJOHNHUXLEY managing director for the Americas. “This has included building and supplying over 250 gaming tables, 40 Saturn Roulette Wheels and over 100 winning number displays. As a result of these installations, most casinos are already future proofed for Qorex Gaming Terminals. TCSJOHNHUXLEY has been working closely with the operators in Ontario for AGCO approval. Now this has been achieved we’re really excited to see the platform go live around the region when our customers are ready to open.”