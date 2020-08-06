NScientific Games Corporation announced its latest lottery entertainment innovation with the new 7-11-21 LIVE! game, available now to state lotteries in the U.S. The instant “scratch” game sold at lottery retailers features a once-in-a-lifetime Facebook Live streaming event, to take place at 7:11 p.m. ET on July 11, 2021.

The company is in talks with lotteries in multiple states to offer the $2 7-11-21 LIVE! scratch game in stores beginning in early 2021 prior to the virtual event on Facebook. During the July 11. 2021 live-streamed event, players in participating states across the U.S. will have the chance to win cash prizes.

“This is an exciting opportunity for lotteries to kick-off the new year in a big way with a social media spin on a popular game featuring the numbers 7, 11 and 21, which are believed by many to be ‘lucky’. 7-11-21 LIVE! combines our world-leading instant game products with our popular 7-11-21 trademark and a live social media event,” said John Schulz, senior vice president lottery instant products, for Scientific Games. “It’s relevant, it brings people safely together for an amazing social experience, and the U.S. lottery industry hasn’t offered anything like it before.”

Schulz also said the new game is a great way for lotteries to boost their social media following on Facebook. The Facebook Live event will be built around a multiplier drawing, which will offer viewers a chance to win up to $7,700 by simply tuning in to the live broadcast and commenting with their lucky number. Participating lotteries stream the live broadcast through their Facebook page, arranged in advance by Scientific Games.

The 7-11-21 LIVE! tickets feature a fresh new game design and vivid, high-definitition play symbols produced by the company’s advanced HD Games manufacturing technology.

“Scientific Games conducted extensive research with real players through our OneVoice platform before our game creation teams began designing playstyles and game art,” said Schulz. “Best of all, we provide a digital marketing package, so it’s very simple for lotteries to execute as they look for new ways to generate profits for their beneficiary programs in 2021.”