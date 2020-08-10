Boyd Gaming Corporation has relaunched its iconic Stardust brand with the debut of the all-new Stardust Social Casino app.

Inspired by one of the most famous casinos in Las Vegas history, the Stardust Social Casino mobile app features a regularly updated selection of popular slot titles from Boyd Gaming casino floors across the country. The game is free to play and is now available for download on iOS and Android mobile platforms, according to a press release.

“Though the Stardust Resort and Casino closed more than a decade ago, this iconic brand remains one of the most legendary names in Las Vegas history,” said Keith Smith, president and CEO of Boyd Gaming. “With the launch of Stardust Social Casino, we are bringing back the nostalgia and excitement of this brand with a social gaming experience worthy of the Stardust name.”

In addition to offering a wide selection of popular games from the comfort of players’ homes, Stardust Social Casino also offers rewards and benefits at Boyd Gaming properties across the country. Virtual credit purchases in the app will earn points and Tier Credits within Boyd Gaming’s B Connected player loyalty program, redeemable at Boyd Gaming properties across the country.

The mobile game elegantly captures the nostalgia of the classic Las Vegas experience once offered by the Stardust Resort and Casino. Throughout its nearly 50-year history, the Stardust was one of the most beloved and storied brands on the Strip—home to the Le Lido de Paris burlesque show, the first Las Vegas stage of legendary magicians Siegfried & Roy, and the inspiration behind the critically acclaimed 1995 movie Casino.