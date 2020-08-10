Konami Gaming’s SYNKROS casino management system has powered the launch of Marker Trax cashless casino slot markers at Las Vegas-based Ellis Island Casino, Hotel & Brewery, as the gaming industry’s first field trial of cashless slot credit lines in the state of Nevada.

Guests at Ellis Island can apply, get approved and begin using their slot credit in under five minutes, all electronically, according to press material.

Rather than receiving physical cash for a casino marker, guests enrolled in a PIN-protected SYNKROS cashless wagering account can use their Marker Trax slot credit line to play electronically on any slot machine on the property. The integration of Marker Trax with SYNRKOS enables Ellis Island Casino to seamlessly issue, record, manage and track these cashless credit lines, for optimal collections and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance.

SYNKROS’ robust data analytics combined with Marker Trax technology allows administrators to track all activity associated with an extension of credit. This creates a verifiable audit trail to ensure casino credit is enjoyed within the casino environment. Players can receive automated notifications about their available credit, with the ability to access electronically from any machine within the property. When a player wishes to withdraw from their cashless account, the Marker Trax outstanding balance must be paid prior to receiving payout.

“The convenience and security of Marker Trax allows players to access an approved credit line in minutes, while eliminating touchpoints with physical cash and multiple personnel,” said Gary Ellis, owner of Ellis Island Casino, Hotel & Brewery. “It’s incredibly simple for guests, and truly streamlined within SYNKROS for staff and supervisors.”