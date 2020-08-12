Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City announced the appointment of Ryan Drushel as director of food and beverage. Drushel brings over 20 years’ experience to his new role at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City, and in his role will oversee all food and beverage operations, recipe and menu creation, mixology conception, and food and beverage hiring for Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City when it opens this Fall.

Drushel started his career in the early 2000’s as an assistant executive steward at the Grand Hyatt in New York, NY. From there, he managed food and beverage operations for Waldorf Astoria Resorts, and The Pierre A Taj Hotel. Drushel comes to Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City most recently from Loews Coronado Bay Resort where he was a part of their team for the last four years.

“We are thrilled to have the caliber of talent and experience that Ryan Drushel brings to our company,” said Michael J. Facenda, senior vice president and general manager of Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City. “We are focused on providing our guests with unique and elevated dining experiences, and with Ryan’s immense experience in the industry, we are confident that our guests will feel that passion in each of our food and beverage outlets.”

Drushel is a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University where he received his bachelor of science degree: hotel, restaurant and institutional management in 2004. Drushel is also the board treasurer for the San Diego Penn State Alumni Association Chapter, and is passionate about mentoring students in hospitality schools and the Penn State Hotel Restaurant Society. Along with helping students, animal rescue organizations and shelters are also an important issue to Drushel, and he looks forward to finding a local animal shelter or organization in the Coachella Valley to support.