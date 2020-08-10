Las Vegas-based Graceland Wedding Chapel is now offering virtual Elvis-themed vow renewals and commitment ceremonies for couples from all over the world to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.

“As the originator of the world famous Elvis-themed wedding ceremony, this new Graceland virtual ceremony will be equally as fun for couples as they can invite up to 100 friends and family to watch via Zoom” said Rod Musum, chapel spokesperson. “In fact, Graceland Wedding Chapel recently conducted the world’s first virtual Elvis-themed vow renewal on behalf of Adrian and Bianca Wheeler from the UK.”

Married 10 years ago at Graceland Chapel by Elvis impersonator and chapel co-owner Brendan Paul, the couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary with a virtual Elvis vow renewal and more than 20 friends and family watching live via Zoom from all over the UK, according to a press release.