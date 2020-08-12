Scientific Games Corporation announced that the Montana Lottery has extended its existing five-year instant “scratch” games contract for two years through August 2022. Scientific Games, the world’s largest creator, manufacturer and manager of lottery instant games, is the sole provider of Montana Scratch games, with some of the most innovative instant games in the U.S.

The Montana Lottery is consistently one of the first lotteries to opt for strategic product enhancements from Scientific Games, including specialty papers, finishes and inks like foil, holographic, MicroMotion, HD Games, Sparkle, LuxVelvet and LuxTouch, in addition to products with more chances to play and win such as two-sided play with Scratch My Back games.

“We are delighted to continue our innovation with Scientific Games on Montana Scratch games for two more years through this contract extension,” said Angela Wong, director of the Montana Lottery. “We look forward to strengthening our current Montana Scratch offering with more exciting new games that both entertain players and responsibly drive state funding to benefit all Montanans.”

“The Montana Lottery has always been a leader in launching scratch games that feature our newest manufacturing techniques and licensed brands. They are typically one of the first lotteries in the U.S. to try innovative approaches to traditional instant games, and we are honored by the trust they continue to place in our Company for more than 30 years,” said John Schulz, senior vice president instant products for Scientific Games.