Inspired Entertainment, Inc. announced its first Valor video lottery terminal (VLT) placement into Canada. Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), acting on behalf of the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), selected Inspired to provide 100 premium Valor cabinets to be delivered in early 2021, following a formal Request for Quotation (RFQ) process. Inspired will provide a suite of unique game themes specifically tailored for the Saskatchewan VLT market including integration with its wide area progressive jackpot.

Inspired’s Valor VLT is an open-standard G2S protocol cabinet that features dual 27” high definition floating screens and a superior sound system that delivers a unique and immersive experience. A standout in the Illinois and Greek markets, Valor’s multi-game experience includes player-popular features and content providing a compelling range of game themes designed to meet player needs.

“Following our highly-successful deployments in the United States, we are thrilled to debut our VLT products into Canada in partnership with WCLC,” said Brooks Pierce, president and chief operating officer of Inspired. “WCLC operates over 4,000 VLTs in Saskatchewan and we believe this placement will be a great way for us to showcase the strengths of our offerings to the entire Canadian market.”

“We are very excited to introduce Inspired’s new Valor VLT into Saskatchewan,” said Eric Karmark, WCLC vice president, VLT Gaming and Operations. We found their Valor cabinet to be innovative and attractive and the game themes to be highly compelling, which we believe will bring a new and entertaining experience to Saskatchewan VLT players.”