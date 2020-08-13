GeoComply announced that they have launched with DraftKings at Casino Queen in Illinois for both player geolocation and to enable players to register their account at the DraftKings at Casino Queen property using their own mobile device.

To enable onsite account registration via a mobile device, DraftKings at Casino Queen has deployed GeoComply’s PinPoint on-premise solution, utilizing specialized Bluetooth beacons and software to ensure compliance with state regulations. DraftKings is also utilizing the PinPoint solution in Iowa, for on-premise player registration.

Now that the governor’s temporary waiver is expired, Illinois law requires in-person registration for online sports betting accounts at a player’s preferred casino within the state. With DraftKings at Casino Queen’s deployment of PinPoint at the property, rather than standing in a line at a registration window, a player is able to create their online account along with the required age and ID verification, utilizing their own mobile device anywhere within the casino.

“With PinPoint’s combination of Bluetooth beacons and back office software, GeoComply has provided us with a way to offer a more efficient, mobile experience to our customers when they register for their account at the DraftKings at Casino Queen property,” said Paul Liberman, DraftKings co-founder and president, global technology and product. “The PinPoint solution really streamlines the process and enables our customers to complete their registration quickly and efficiently on their mobile device, using digital ID verification.”

“Whether geolocating a player on a casino property or helping them use their mobile device to set up their account, GeoComply’s PinPoint solution is designed to make the mobile experience seamless for both players and operators,” said Sam Basile, general manager, PinPoint at GeoComply. “We are really pleased to be working with DraftKings in Iowa and DraftKings at Casino Queen in Illinois, to give customers the convenience of using their mobile devices to set up their online account anywhere within the casino.”