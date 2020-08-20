Pragmatic Play has expanded its senior team with the hire of a new Continent Manager for Africa, Solomon Godwin. He will be responsible for growing Pragmatic Play’s network of partners across the region and expanding its reputation with the help of the supplier’s multi-product portfolio. Pragmatic Play’s developmental strategy will be focused on ensuring its innovative products enhance its presence across the continent.

Godwin’s appointment follows on the heels of the company’s addition of Vice President Latin America, Victor Arias, with the provider making significant hires in regional hubs as it expands in regulated markets across the globe.

“We are delighted to bolster our growing senior team with the hiring of Solomon," said Lena Yasir, vice president of Malta at Pragmatic Play. "Having regional leaders allows us to accelerate our expansion through a sizeable presence in the region and we’re thrilled to have Solomon on board.”

“Pragmatic Play has a fantastic reputation for creating immersive iGaming experiences," said Godwin. "It’s exciting to be joining a company with such a focused global vision. There is a clear roadmap ahead for success and I am looking forward to driving the supplier’s growth across the regulated territories in Africa.”