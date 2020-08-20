Kambi Group, a leading global sports betting supplier, has inked a partnership agreement with the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds Casinos to install its suite of on-property sports wagering products in Four Winds’ three Michigan-based casinos, with an online launch to follow.

Following a competitive tender process, Kambi was selected by Four Winds Casinos for its high-quality on-property and online product, a strong regulatory and compliance record, and its position as the independent sports betting technology partner trusted by operators and regulators alike in the U.S., according to press materials.

“We are excited to partner with Kambi to bring sports betting to Four Winds Casinos and take the gaming experience we offer guests to the next level,” said Frank Kennedy, senior vice president of gaming operations for Four Winds Casinos. “We look forward to announcing the details of the sports betting options we will offer at our Michigan locations in the near future.”