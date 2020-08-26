The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians announced the appointment of Laurens Vosloo as CEO. Since joining San Manuel in 2014 as chief financial officer for San Manuel Casino, he has helped realize both stability and economic growth for the tribe. In his new role, he will be responsible for all day-to-day leadership and operations of San Manuel Tribal Government Operations, San Manuel Casino, and other entities.

"Laurens has made a significant impact over the past six years and has become a trusted advisor," said Ken Ramirez, chairman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. “We believe he is the right person to help our tribe chart its path into the future.”

In June 2018, Vosloo was named enterprise-wide CFO for San Manuel Tribal Government Operations and San Manuel Casino. From 2014 to 2018, he served as CFO for San Manuel Casino.

Prior to joining San Manuel Casino, Vosloo was executive director of finance for the Las Vegas Sands Corporation. He started his career at Deloitte in Las Vegas, Nev. in auditing roles.

Vosloo graduated with dual bachelor of science degrees from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in accounting and management and earned his certified public accountant license in Nevada.