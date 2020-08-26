VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, and sports betting platform BetMGM, announced a collaboration that includes the launch of the sports betting show Betting Across America. The multi-year partnership, which includes a cross-platform BetMGM marketing investment, brings together industry expertise and insight to create a first-of-its-kind broadcast, providing authentic sports betting data and analytics.

"The mission of VSiN has always been to deliver the most credible information and odds on sporting events and to allow sports bettors to make more informed wagering decisions," said Brian Musburger, VSiN founder and CEO. "We're thrilled to partner with this industry giant to provide unprecedented insight into BetMGM Sportsbooks across the country and deliver access to new levels of data to our audience."

VSiN will broadcast Betting Across America live from BetMGM Sportsbooks and studios in large sports betting markets across the country, pending regulatory approval, on weekdays from 3-5 p.m. ET/Noon-2 p.m. PT starting August 31 and weekends from 1-3 p.m. ET/10-noon PT beginning September 5th. BetMGM oddsmakers and experts will join VSiN hosts live to deliver unique perspectives as the odds and lines move at BetMGM Sportsbooks across the country.

"VSiN has been a great media partner for BetMGM and we look forward to continuing to work with the VSiN team to produce engaging sports betting related content," said Matt Prevost, BetMGM's chief marketing officer. "By giving VSiN unprecedented access to BetMGM Sportsbooks, there will be no shortage of interesting story lines and excellent opportunities for betting enthusiasts and sports fans to get an inside peek."