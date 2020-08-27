Blueprint Gaming’s all-powerful Genie makes a magical return to the reels in the innovative developer’s new feature-rich game, Genie Jackpots Wishmaker. The iconic character has dusted off his lamp and is set to reward players with even more ways to win in this epic new version, which is packed with numerous new free spins rounds and base game reel modifiers that provide a higher bonus hit rate and a widened prize pool.

This brand-new game retains all the classic symbols, features and characters from the original release, with players aiming to enter the Genie’s Big Money Bonus round where he could grant untold riches. Genie Jackpots Wishmaker is the latest Blueprint title in which its Genie character makes an appearance, now one of the most recognizable non-branded franchises in today’s iGaming market. He has previously entertained players in the supplier’s Pub Fruit Series and was given the Megaways treatment following the huge success of the original 5x3 format slot release.

“Genie is back and bigger than ever thanks to the pounds he’s piled on during lockdown," said Jo Purvis, director of marketing and relationships at Blueprint Gaming. "His magical lamp is brimming with fantastical features that will make wishes come true in this enchanting new slot.

“Feature-rich games like Genie Jackpots Wishmaker have always been popular in the UK market and continue to grab the attention of a new audience across Europe, with a generation of players appreciating the many different ways a spin can result in significant wins and a fun gameplay.”