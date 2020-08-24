Aristocrat subsidiary Video Gaming Technologies (VGT) launched the first-ever The Hunt for Neptune’s Gold lounge at Tulsa, Okla.-based Osage Casino Hotel.

A Class II fan-favorite, the all-new gaming destination offers a themed game experience for players all in one space, according to a press release. The 1,100-square-foot gaming space is adjacent to the hotel lobby and offers 32 of The Hunt for Neptune’s Gold games on the Helix XT cabinet. This intimate lounge setting offers a VIP feeling for players who will be transported into an entertaining underwater adventure. The refreshed version of this underwater quest will stay true to the original game that operators and players know and love.

“To partner with VGT and launch the first ever The Hunt for Neptune’s Gold lounge is very exciting for us,” said Byron Bighorse, CEO at Osage Casino Hotel.