International Game Technology PLC (IGT) will boost its momentum in the growing U.S. sports betting market through a multi-year agreement with FanDuel Group, a leading sports betting and i-gaming provider.

Under the terms of the agreement, IGT’s PlaySports platform will power all of FanDuel Group’s new and existing retail FanDuel Sportsbooks across the U.S. through September 2024, according to a press release. Additionally, FanDuel Group agreed to offer IGT PlayDigital’s PlayCasino games in states where FanDuel Group online casinos operate.

The multi-year agreement builds on IGT and FanDuel Group’s successful technology partnership that currently extends across nine U.S. states and includes the FanDuel Sportsbook at Meadowlands Racing and Entertainment in East Rutherford, N.J.—the country’s highest-volume sportsbook. The agreement also expands the distribution of IGT PlayDigital’s PlayCasino games that span slots, blackjack, roulette and more. FanDuel Group is currently leveraging top-performing IGT PlayCasino games such as Wheel of Fortune Triple Extreme Spin, Triple Red Hot 7s Free Games and Red Hot Tamales! within its mobile wagering apps and websites in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Since 2018, IGT and FanDuel Group have together achieved a range of significant performance milestones such as: