Jamul, Calif.-based Jamul Casino has opened its newest event venue, THE ROOFTOP, an open-for-all-season events space for weddings, corporate parties, holiday celebrations, birthdays, anniversaries and more. With state-of-the-art, flexible options, THE ROOFTOP offers an opportunity to enjoy spectacular mountain views and exquisite cuisine in a one-of-a-kind setting, according to press materials.
“THE ROOFTOP was truly a passion project for the tribe,” said Erica M. Pinto, chairwoman for Jamul Indian Village. “With the casino’s views into the mountains and Otay Open Space Preserve, we knew we had the opportunity to create something that didn’t exist anywhere else.
Unique features of THE ROOFTOP include:
- Tile Tech floating floor—For maximum flexibility, numerous amenities in the 10,000-square-foot space are movable, including a large horizontal fire feature, cabanas, resort-quality furniture and custom partition panels. A floating floor with removable tiles by LA-based Tile Tech allows for multiple access points to power and utilities throughout THE ROOFTOP.
- StruXure pergola—The key to the all-weather, all-season flexibility of THE ROOFTOP is a pivoting, motorized, louvered pergola by StruXure. This technology offers access to sunlight and fresh air, or a completely weather-tight option in less-than-ideal conditions.
- Svalson sliding windows—A vertical sliding glass system by Sweden-based Svalson lines the perimeter of THE ROOFTOP. These extremely innovative “sliding windows” are found in only one other location in San Diego County.
- Immersive A/V system—The high-tech A/V system includes 33 speakers and subwoofers throughout THE ROOFTOP and around the teak dance floor to create high-quality sound zones, minimize the sound leaving the venue, and offer an immersive audio experience.
- Separate exterior elevator—THE ROOFTOP has its own private, red-carpet entrance and elevator to take guests directly from the valet parking area to the venue for a truly VIP start to any event.