Jamul, Calif.-based Jamul Casino has opened its newest event venue, THE ROOFTOP, an open-for-all-season events space for weddings, corporate parties, holiday celebrations, birthdays, anniversaries and more. With state-of-the-art, flexible options, THE ROOFTOP offers an opportunity to enjoy spectacular mountain views and exquisite cuisine in a one-of-a-kind setting, according to press materials.

“THE ROOFTOP was truly a passion project for the tribe,” said Erica M. Pinto, chairwoman for Jamul Indian Village. “With the casino’s views into the mountains and Otay Open Space Preserve, we knew we had the opportunity to create something that didn’t exist anywhere else.

Unique features of THE ROOFTOP include: