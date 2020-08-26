NASCAR and BetMGM, a market-leading sports betting and i-gaming platform, signed a multi-year sports betting partnership.

As an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, BetMGM will collaborate with NASCAR to create and promote engaging sports betting experiences, including introducing in-race betting options, for racing fans across the U.S., according to a press release. BetMGM will also have rights to NASCAR marks and will promote NASCAR offerings on BetMGM’s mobile app, BetMGM.com, BetMGM’s social media channels and in BetMGM’s retail sports books.

BetMGM is currently licensed for sports betting in seven states and has plans to be in 11 states by the end of 2020. BetMGM and NASCAR will introducecross-promotional opportunities that may include promotion of BetMGM on NASCAR’s digital platforms, NASCAR.com, the NASCAR Mobile app and social media channels.