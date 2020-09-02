Paysafe announced the appointment of Jeffry A. Beene to the position of senior vice president, merchant risk. In his new role, Beene reports into Chief Risk Officer Richard Swales, and has overall responsibility for leading Paysafe’s Merchant Risk function.



Beene brings to the position over 25 years’ leadership experience in risk and payments, primarily in the U.S. market. His most recent role was vice president of risk, underwriting and compliance at Talus Pay, a Dallas-headquartered payment processing company specializing in the SMB space. Beene’s previous senior risk and compliance roles span major U.S. payments businesses such as Sterling Payment Technologies (now EVO Payments), JetPay Corporation (now NCR Payments), NetSecure Payments, FrontStream Payments, and Pipeline Data Processing (now Priority Payments).



Beene is recognized as a key influencer in the evolution of the risk discipline in the U.S. In 1997, he was a founding member of the Merchant Acquirer Committee (MAC), an organization dedicated to protecting the integrity of the payments ecosystem, and he continues to serve on its board. Beene has also been actively involved with the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) and International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators (IAFCI).



In addition to overseeing all merchant risk management globally, Beene will be responsible for monitoring risk across ISO partners, independent software vendor (ISV) partners, and distributors.