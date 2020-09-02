GameCo LLC announced the debut of the first turnkey, outsourced, and full-service esports betting solution specifically built for the regulated U.S. market as part of its iGameCo brand.

Through partnerships with top data platform GRID, oddsmaker 10Star, and software developer Askott Entertainment, a subsidiary of FansUnite Entertainment, GameCo is able to provide casinos with a powerful and flexible plug-and-play esports betting solution that integrates a betting platform, data and video streaming services, and odds plus risk management. iGameCo offers the only fully managed esports betting platform for regulated US markets in which casinos and sportsbooks have a low cost, low risk solution to offer esports betting to their existing and new customers.

Askott Entertainment, a Vancouver based software development company, will provide its one of a kind esports and iGaming technology, Chameleon Gaming Platform, as part of iGameCo’s full service esports solution. As its name suggests, Chameleon is a flexible and fully customizable white label platform designed for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. Of all U.S. consumers that engage in gambling and betting 27 percent already watch esports at least occasionally (Source: NewZoo) and Askott’s platform includes modules that can be turned on or off to provide a custom experience for each bookmaker. Features include pre-match esports betting, in-play esports betting, live stream betting, daily fantasy, as well as casino style games of skill and chance with esports and video game themes.

The third piece of iGameCo’s full service esports betting solution is the odds and risk management service through 10Star, a company that supplies sportsbook operators in regulated markets. Through this partnership, 10Star will provide its esports trading feed and risk management suggestions for a full managed trading service for iGameCo’s sportsbook solution. iGameCo will be able to offer pre-match odds, pricing for real-time in-play betting, as well as robust risk management to ensure the maximum margins for casino and sportsbook partners.

“We’re proud to lead the industry forward by providing a truly end-to-end, fully managed solution for casinos and sportsbooks in the U.S. looking to capture a piece of the exploding esports betting opportunity,” said Blaine Graboyes, co-founder and CEO of GameCo. “We‘ve recently seen the gaming and esports categories skyrocket in popularity particularly among younger, untapped audiences, and now is the time for casino operators to act and set the stage for the future of sports gambling.”