Aristocrat Technologies has entered the Illinois Video Gaming Terminal (VGT) market with a suite of games that were custom-designed for the state’s VGT requirements. Aristocrat is offering an exciting 8-game multipack of games in Illinois, led by every player’s favorite title, Buffalo. Other titles in the pack are Fast Frankie’s Roaring Jackpots, Flamin’ Jackpots, Prosperity Cats, Sizzling Phoenix, Sky Rider Golden Amulet, Sunset Tusk and Wild Lepre’Coins.

Since entering the marketplace on July 1, Aristocrat has deployed in excess of 300 games throughout the state, giving Illinois residents more ways to enjoy Aristocrat’s passion for play.

“We are excited to bring Aristocrat’s player-favorite games to the Illinois market," said Kurt Gissane, Aristocrat’s vice president of sales for North America. "This is a testament to Aristocrat’s deliberate strategy of continued investment to grow our company and our reach as we explore markets adjacent to our Class III business.”

The Illinois 8-game multipack features leading titles from Aristocrat’s line of Core and E-Series games. Each game was created specifically to meet the state’s VGT regulations.

“Our design team is the best in the business. When we challenged them with the task of taking eight of our most popular titles and creating new gaming experiences to meet Illinois’ VGT guidelines, the team responded with an exciting new Game Suite that delivers on the brand promise of each title coupled with the latest IGB standards that include a higher max bet and higher top award,” Gissane said.