Bet.Works has launched ELITE Sportsbook self-service betting terminals at the Red Dolly Casino in Blackhawk, CO. Bet.Works partners with best-in-class U.S. based partners to bring engaging and user-friendly technologies for sports betting patrons in casinos throughout the country.

“Bet.Works is continuously innovating and leading the way in creating the best sports entertainment products available on the market," said Bet.Works CEO, David Wang. "Our self-service betting terminals featured at the Red Dolly Casino provide Colorado players with a convenient and simple platform to wager on-property. Bet.Works is very proud to add this guest service technology to our U.S. entertainment portfolio.”

The GLI Certified kiosk platform is designed and built in Colorado by KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK), the leading self-service solution provider in North America. The kiosks are purpose-built for sports betting with a comprehensive transaction component set and an intuitive user interface. Scanning, cash acceptance, and ticket-in / ticket-out components are integrated for independent wagering. Dual 22” PCAP displays and programmable colored LED lighting draw the user’s attention while enhancing the casino brand.

“Working with Bet.Works’ amazing team enabled our developers to tap into decades of sports betting expertise," said KIOSK President Kim Kenney. "This, combined with KIOSK’s innovative self-service solution design capabilities, enabled us to produce a first-class line of sports betting terminals deployed via Bet.Works’ exclusive relationship with ELITE Sportsbook. It’s an impressive partnership solution that we are happy to have deployed live in our home state.”