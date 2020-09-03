Casino Journal is pleased to announce the results of its Top 20 Most Innovative Gaming Technology Products Awards for 2020. The winners (in alphabetical order) are:

AGS—Bonus Spin Xtreme

AGS—Starwall Immersive Video Canvas

Aristocrat Technologies—B2B Social Gaming

Aristocrat Technologies—Trackit for Tables

Aruze Gaming America—Roll to Win Craps

Exacta Systems—Exacta CONNECT

GLI—Remote Test Bed

Global Payments Gaming Solutions—VIP Preferred

Global Payments Gaming Solutions—VIP Financial Center

IGT—Hexbreaker 3 Video Slots

IGT—PeakBar Top Cabinet

IGT—PlaySports Bank & PlaySports Pod

Incredible Technologies—Infinity Pilot

Konami Gaming—DIMENSION 49J Cabinet

Konami Gaming—SYNK31

Meter Image Capturing (PDS Gaming)—Meter Image Capturing

Scientific Games—Kyber

Scientific Games—Unified Wallet

STRATEGY 9—Queue Manager

VIZ EXPLORER—Slot Recommendation Engine

A panel of expert judges evaluated nearly 40 entries from industry vendors showcasing their newest, most innovative products and services to decide the awards. Judging this year's contest were Claudia Winkler, president, GHI Solutions; Donne Grable, vice president, gaming operations, VCAT LLC; and Warren Davidson, slot director, Coushatta Resort.

Top 20 winners will be featured in the September issue of Casino Journal; winners of the Platinum, Gold and Silver Awards will be unveiled in the October issue of Casino Journal.

Casino Journal congratulates the Top 20 winners, thanks all entrants and the judges for their valuable time and the diligence of their analysis.



