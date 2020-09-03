Casino Journal is pleased to announce the results of its Top 20 Most Innovative Gaming Technology Products Awards for 2020. The winners (in alphabetical order) are:
AGS—Bonus Spin Xtreme
AGS—Starwall Immersive Video Canvas
Aristocrat Technologies—B2B Social Gaming
Aristocrat Technologies—Trackit for Tables
Aruze Gaming America—Roll to Win Craps
Exacta Systems—Exacta CONNECT
GLI—Remote Test Bed
Global Payments Gaming Solutions—VIP Preferred
Global Payments Gaming Solutions—VIP Financial Center
IGT—Hexbreaker 3 Video Slots
IGT—PeakBar Top Cabinet
IGT—PlaySports Bank & PlaySports Pod
Incredible Technologies—Infinity Pilot
Konami Gaming—DIMENSION 49J Cabinet
Konami Gaming—SYNK31
Meter Image Capturing (PDS Gaming)—Meter Image Capturing
Scientific Games—Kyber
Scientific Games—Unified Wallet
STRATEGY 9—Queue Manager
VIZ EXPLORER—Slot Recommendation Engine
A panel of expert judges evaluated nearly 40 entries from industry vendors showcasing their newest, most innovative products and services to decide the awards. Judging this year's contest were Claudia Winkler, president, GHI Solutions; Donne Grable, vice president, gaming operations, VCAT LLC; and Warren Davidson, slot director, Coushatta Resort.
Top 20 winners will be featured in the September issue of Casino Journal; winners of the Platinum, Gold and Silver Awards will be unveiled in the October issue of Casino Journal.
Casino Journal congratulates the Top 20 winners, thanks all entrants and the judges for their valuable time and the diligence of their analysis.