Edgar Sanchez has joined SAHARA Las Vegas as the new general manager of Bazaar Meat by José Andrés, where he will oversee operations for the award-winning restaurant. Sanchez joins with nearly a decade of culinary industry experience including holding senior-level roles with ThinkFoodGroup, the company behind Chef José Andrés’ group of restaurants.

Most recently, Sanchez served as manager in training for ThinkFoodGroup’s Jaleo concept, as well as senior beverage manager for China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas. He also served as assistant general manager and beverage manager for Fish by José Andrés at Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas, as well as the senior F&B manager for SLS Las Vegas, overseeing multiple outlets including Katsuya, Cleo and Umami Burger. Other prior roles include assistant general manager for Tacos and Beer and Firefly Tapas & Kitchen. Sanchez earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“Bazaar Meat by José Andrés is the anchor of our award-winning culinary program,” said Anthony Olheiser, SAHARA Las Vegas vice president of food and beverage. “We’re delighted for Edgar to join the team at Bazaar Meat, helping us to continue our tradition of delivering superior guest experiences.”