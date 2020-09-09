Scientific Games Corporation announced the first pilot in Germany for advanced lottery self-service instant ticket vending technology with its PlayCentral HD. Known for leading innovation to modernize the lottery retail and player experience, Sachsenlotto (the “Lottery”) in Saxony has placed PlayCentral HD vending machines at a selection of pilot locations, including malls, various sized retailers and the Lottery headquarters’ store.

The new vending machines will accept debit card payments and sell Sachsenlotto scratch card games, which have recently become the fastest growing lottery games in Saxony and in Germany. Currently, no other German state lottery offers self-service vending for instant tickets.

“We are meeting increased consumer demand for our scratch cards with an expanded game portfolio and aligning with international trends for player self-service solutions in our sales network. This important pilot is off to a strong start, and may guide other German lotteries in their retail modernization plans,” said Dr. Siegfried Bohring, deputy managing director of Sachsenlotto, who also chairs a national instant lotteries group in Germany.

Scientific Games customized the PlayCentral machines for Sachsenlotto with age verification to meet responsible gaming requirements, as well as payment card technology integrated with the Lottery’s payment provider.

“Self-service technology is already modernizing the lottery retail network in the U.S. and in other countries. Scientific Games has led innovation in this area, helping our lottery customers expand retail distribution to drive maximum sales and profits for their good causes,” said Matthias Müller, vice president sales and marketing for International Lottery Systems at Scientific Games.