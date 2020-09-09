Pariplay Ltd. announced that Christine Lewis will be taking on the position of chief commercial officer and managing director Malta. With ten years of commercial experience in the iGaming space, Lewis will be leading initiatives to deliver on Pariplay’s global growth strategy and driving the company’s continued expansion into regulated markets.

With an extensive background in her field, including holding the position of global commercial director for industry leading gaming provider NetEnt since November 2018, Lewis brings significant experience in implementing strategic growth initiatives, which will greatly contribute to extending Pariplay’s global footprint.

“I am very excited to be joining a team that holds a reputation as a leading aggregator and content provider," said Lewis. "I believe my extensive commercial experience in the iGaming industry will pair well with Pariplay’s innovative and strategic market approach as we continue to push the company’s expansion across the globe.”

“Christine brings a deep understanding of how to drive key areas within a commercial organization as well as identifying the challenges and gaps to successfully implement strategic growth initiatives," said Adrian Bailey, managing director at Pariplay. "We look forward to leveraging her expertise to continue progressing towards our 2020 growth strategy.”